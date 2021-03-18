Amazon's Ring launches 3 new outdoor security gadgets

The smart home doesn't have to end at the front door -- at least that's the message Ring seems to be sending with the announcement of three new outdoor smart devices. The Amazon-owned company started taking preorders this week for three new gadgets: an outdoor smart plug, a motion-activated outdoor light that's powered by solar and an outdoor siren that can be rigged to alert homeowners and neighbors to possible intruders when connected to Ring Alarm.

The Ring Outdoor Smart Plug ($30) provides two outdoor outlets, each of which can be controlled separately from within the Ring app. You can turn the outlets on or off, create schedules and sync with other Ring devices, like lights, doorbells and cameras.

The Ring Wall Light Solar ($60) is a solar-powered, motion-sensing 800-lumen sconce light that is meant to be mounted to an exterior wall. It, too, can connect to other Ring devices via a separate bridge.

The Ring Alarm Outdoor Siren ($90) is a 9.25-inch light modeled after Ring's blue stop-sign logo that lights up and sounds an audio warning when triggered by the Ring Alarm security system. It can be powered with either D-cell batteries or connected to a wired power source, including the Ring Solar Panel.