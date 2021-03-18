Nvidia GeForce Now price hike IRS pushes Tax Day PS5 restock 'I'm a Mac' guy turns on Apple Snyder Cut of Justice League SSI, SSDI and third stimulus checks
Amazon's Ring launches 3 new outdoor security gadgets

The outside of your Ring-powered smart home might get a little smarter thanks to the company's new outdoor smart plug, motion light and siren.

The smart home doesn't have to end at the front door -- at least that's the message Ring seems to be sending with the announcement of three new outdoor smart devices. The Amazon-owned company started taking preorders this week for three new gadgets: an outdoor smart plug, a motion-activated outdoor light that's powered by solar and an outdoor siren that can be rigged to alert homeowners and neighbors to possible intruders when connected to Ring Alarm.

The Ring Outdoor Smart Plug ($30) provides two outdoor outlets, each of which can be controlled separately from within the Ring app. You can turn the outlets on or off, create schedules and sync with other Ring devices, like lights, doorbells and cameras.

The Ring Wall Light Solar ($60) is a solar-powered, motion-sensing 800-lumen sconce light that is meant to be mounted to an exterior wall. It, too, can connect to other Ring devices via a separate bridge.

The Ring Alarm Outdoor Siren ($90) is a 9.25-inch light modeled after Ring's blue stop-sign logo that lights up and sounds an audio warning when triggered by the Ring Alarm security system. It can be powered with either D-cell batteries or connected to a wired power source, including the Ring Solar Panel. 

