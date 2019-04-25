Amazon's profits continue rolling in

Wired

Amazon's isn't growing as fast is it used to, but it's profiting a lot more than before.

For its first quarter, Amazon reported earnings Thursday of $3.6 billion, or $7.09 a share, up from $1.63 billion, or $3.27 a share, a year earlier. Revenue rose 17% to $59.7 billion.

Analysts polled by Yahoo Finance expected earnings of $4.72 a share, well below Amazon's results Thursday. Amazon in January predicted revenue of $56 billion to $60 billion.

The company expects to post $$59.5 billion to $63.5 billion in revenue in its current quarter, compared with $59.65 billion predicted by analysts.

The world's biggest e-commerce company reported its latest numbers after going through a rough start to 2019. The company faced a wall of opposition from local activists and politicians for its HQ2 development project in New York, which was supposed to bring 25,000 new employees to the city. In February, Amazon scraped the project after more than a year of searching for a location. A similarly sized campus is still planned for Arlington, Virginia.

Also, CEO and founder Jeff Bezos this month finalized his divorce with his wife of 25 years. His new girlfriend and a dustup with the National Enquirer supermarket tabloid made the usually private executive into a regular on gossip pages.

So far neither issue has appeared to harm Amazon's business in any significant way, and it's stock is up about 24% this year. Shares on Thursday rose less than 1% after hours.

While Wall Street has taken the HQ2 debacle and Bezos' divorce in stride, it's paying closer attention to Amazon's spending and growth. Finance chief Brian Olsavsky warned in February that Amazon's investments in more infrastructure and buildings will rise this year, which may crimp profits. Also, Amazon isn't growing at the same rate as it was just a few years ago, since it's now a far bigger company. Time will tell whether the company will remain a Wall Street darling after its revenue growth falls below 20%, a level it had been able to hit for three years running until this latest quarter.