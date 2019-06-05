CNET también está disponible en español.

Amazon's Prime Day is reportedly July 15, according to leaked PR email

It's always one of Amazon's biggest days of the year for sales and discounts.

Amazon's giant holiday to itself, Prime Day, is expected to be July 15, according to a report of a leaked public relations email. 

This is a developing story; check back for updates. 

