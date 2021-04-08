Amazon's Prime Day could happen as soon as June, report says

Angela Lang/CNET

Amazon Prime Day

Amazon's big day of discounts could be coming sooner than expected. Several sources told tech blog Recode Thursday that Amazon Prime Day will be slated for mid- to late June this year. Normally, Amazon holds the event in July, but it was bumped to October last year due to logistical difficulties with shipping caused by the pandemic.

Amazon has not made any official announcement about the event. Expect it to last multiple days and to feature discounts on a wide range of products offered by the online retailer. Amazon typically offers big sales on its own line of gadgets in particular, such the Amazon Echo line of smart speakers and smart home gadgets.

That said, you can usually find discounts on gear from all kinds of brands, and Google and other electronics giants sometimes offer competing sales on other sites and retailers such as Walmart.

"We have not made any announcements about Prime Day," an Amazon spokesperson said.

