Amazon Prime is trying its hand at fashion with the launch Wednesday of Personal Shopper by Prime Wardrobe in the iOS and Android app. The women's styling service sends users handpicked items and accessories based on their style profile. Amazon says it hopes to expand to menswear soon. Personal Shopper is available only to US Amazon Prime users, but it works if you have a 30-day trial membership, the student Prime membership or the six-month trial membership.
Stylists base brand and item selections on your style, fit and budget, according to Amazon's Prime Wardrobe page. Before your box ships, you can preview the eight items and select what you want to ship in the Prime Wardrobe. You'll get a week at-home try-on period and resealable packaging for free returns.
Personal Shopper costs $5 per month (plus your Prime subscription). Sizes include 0–24 and XS–XXL/3X, as well as women's shoes in sizes 5-12.
The styling service puts Amazon in competition with other subscription boxes like Stitch Fix, Dia & Co., Rachel Zoe, Fabletics and more.
Discuss: Amazon's Personal Shopper service hopes to unravel the competition
