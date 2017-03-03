Amazon's next shipping destination might be the moon

Enlarge Image Bloomberg via Getty Images

In a "proprietary and confidential" white paper sent to NASA and the Trump administration, Jeff Bezos' rocket company Blue Origin proposes plans for establishing a human colony on the moon.

As reported by The Washington Post, the seven-page document emphasized "cargo missions" over human transport. Of course, what lunar civilization would be complete without Amazon-style shipments of gear and food -- we already know Bezos can't do without bacon.

Blue Origin isn't the only private company designing rockets and conducting test flights. Boeing recently announced plans to use more than 600 3D printed parts on its Starliner space taxis. Elon Musk's SpaceX and Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic are also working on their own visions for the future of space travel.

Amazon did not immediately respond to our request for comment.