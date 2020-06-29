David Carnoy/CNET

Called it! Last month, when Amazon rolled out the 2020 editions of its Fire HD 8 tablet, I advised waiting. Why? Because Amazon gear goes on sale like clockwork, so it was just a matter of time until the first Fire HD 8 discount.

It's time: Today only (but definitely not today only, if you catch my drift), the , a savings of $30. You can also get the , also a savings of $30.

The previous-gen Fire HD 8 was a good tablet at a great price, but the new model ups the ante with a faster processor, USB-C charging, a bit more RAM, better battery life and smarter front-camera placement. Read David Carnoy's Fire HD 8 review to learn more. (For what it's worth, I disagree that an Amazon Prime membership is "a must." Yes, it includes a ton of media goodies, but you can still do a ton with the tablet -- games, apps, e-books, Netflix, etc. -- without Prime.)

Meanwhile, there's the Fire HD 8 Plus, which adds even more RAM and supports wireless charging. In fact, you can save $10 on Amazon's Wireless Charging Dock when you add both to your cart, bringing your total for the pair to just $110. Read Carnoy's Fire HD 8 Plus review for the scoop on this setup.

Feel like 32GB isn't enough storage? To my thinking there's no point in paying extra up front for the 64GB models, because you can easily, and cheaply, add more, just by popping in a microSD card.

Although this sale expires at the end of the day, I can 99.9% guarantee it will be repeated at some point. (Definitely on Prime Day, but very possibly before.) My take: If you want a small-ish tablet for books, movies, games and the like, the new Fire HD 8 for $60 is a stupendous deal.

Your thoughts?

The Apple Watch Series 3 is on sale again for $169

The Apple Watch Series 3 is already a solid deal at $199, and every so often it dips to an even more solid $179. But right now you can pick one up at a price that hasn't been seen since late November, 2019.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has the . That's for the aluminum model with black or white sport band. It's the watch I've owned for a couple years and use daily -- except when I travel. (Then I switch over to the Amazfit Bip.)

As I've noted before, if you own an iPhone, there's simply no better wrist-mate for it than the Apple Watch. The Series 3 lacks a few of the more advanced features of the Series 4 and Series 5, but it does everything I need -- including swim-tracking, handy right now while I train for a sprint triathlon.

Plus, it'll get all the sweet improvements afforded by Apple Watch OS7, which will roll out in the fall. If you decide to pull the trigger on this deal, be sure to check out all the great cheap Apple Watch accessories you can get as well.

Read more: Apple Watch Series 3 review

Now playing: Watch this: Amazon Fire HD 8 and HD 8 Plus Review

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.