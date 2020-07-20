David Carnoy/CNET

As I've said before, Amazon gear goes on sale like clockwork. For example, last month the new Fire HD 8 tablet was discounted for the first time, and here we are again, barely three weeks later, with a repeat of that deal.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, the , a savings of $30. You can also get the , also a savings of $30.

The previous-gen Fire HD 8 was a good tablet at a great price, but the new model ups the ante with a faster processor, USB-C charging, a bit more RAM, better battery life and smarter front-camera placement. Read David Carnoy's Fire HD 8 review to learn more. (For what it's worth, I disagree that an Amazon Prime membership is "a must." Yes, it includes a ton of media goodies, but you can still do a ton with the tablet -- play games, use apps, read ebooks, watch Netflix and so on -- without Prime.)

Meanwhile, there's the Fire HD 8 Plus, which adds even more RAM and supports wireless charging. Read Carnoy's Fire HD 8 Plus review for the scoop on this setup.

Feel like 32GB isn't enough storage? To my thinking there's no point in paying extra up front for the 64GB models, because you can easily, and cheaply, add more, just by popping in a microSD card.

Also on sale right now: The , which ties its all-time low. Like the newly upgraded HD 8, it features an upgraded processor, USB-C and so on. (Alas, wireless charging isn't in the mix.)

Needless to say, if you miss this sale, there will be another one. (Definitely on Prime Day, whenever that turns out to be, but probably before as well.) My take: If you want a smallish tablet for books, movies, games and the like, the new Fire HD 8 for $60 is a stupendous deal. But the HD 10 for $100 is pretty great as well.

Your thoughts?

The Apple Watch Series 3 is on sale again for $169

Apple traditionally announces a new Apple Watch every September, and while there's nothing traditional about this year, I'm pretty sure the Series 6 is coming soon. That may explain why the $199 Apple Watch Series 3 has been on sale for $169 the past few weeks.

Indeed, Amazon continues to offer the . That's for the aluminum model with black or white sport band. It's the watch I've owned for a couple years and use daily -- except when I travel. (Then I switch over to the Amazfit Bip.)

As I've noted before, if you own an iPhone, there's simply no better wrist-mate for it than the Apple Watch. The Series 3 lacks a few of the more advanced features of the Series 4 and Series 5, but it does everything I need -- including swim-tracking, which is handy right now while I train for a sprint triathlon.

Plus, it'll get all the sweet improvements afforded by Apple Watch OS7, which will roll out in the fall. If you decide to pull the trigger on this deal, be sure to check out all the great cheap Apple Watch accessories you can get as well.

Read more: Apple Watch Series 3 review

Originally published last month. Updated to reflect new availability.

Now playing: Watch this: Amazon Fire HD 8 and HD 8 Plus Review

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.