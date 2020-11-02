Amazon's new Eero 6 mesh routers available now with Wi-Fi 6

Amazon

Eero is a mesh networking brand that was acquired by Amazon in early 2019. Now, as 2020 wraps up, the company's newest mesh routers are available for purchase on Amazon and at retailers including Best Buy and Dell. Called Eero 6 and Eero Pro 6, respectively, the two new systems start at $279 and each add in support for Wi-Fi 6, the newest and most advanced version of Wi-Fi.

Like all mesh routers, Eero systems use multiple devices to spread a stronger Wi-Fi signal throughout your home. You'll connect the main router to your modem just like a normal router, then you'll plug in the identical-looking satellite devices in other parts of your home where you want to boost the range.

Ideally, the end result is a larger, more robust Wi-Fi network with fewer dead zones. That's been the case when we've tested previous Eero systems, and we'll have a similar look under the hood with these new ones in the coming days.

For now, here's a full breakdown of your purchase options:

Amazon says that the regular Eero 6 system is designed for homes with internet speeds of up to 500Mbps, while the faster Eero Pro 6 system is built to take advantage of gigabit speeds, complete with a tri-band design that features an extra 5GHz band to keep network transmissions between devices separate from your regular internet traffic.

The two systems also feature a new Zigbee radio built into each Eero router. That radio lets you connect directly with things like smart lights and smart locks that would usually require a separate Zigbee bridge device in order to join your home network.

After a few weeks worth of preorder sales, both Eero 6 and Eero Pro 6 are listed as "In Stock" on Amazon. Meanwhile, a preorder bundle that paired the $279 Eero 6 system with a free 3rd-gen Echo Dot smart speaker and two free Philips Hue White Ambiance smart bulbs is still available, too, though as of writing this, it's backordered until Nov. 22. Expect to see our first impressions and speed tests for both systems very soon here on CNET.