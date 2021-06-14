Amazon's new Echo Buds are $40 off for Prime subscribers

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

Amazon Prime Day 2021 officially starts June 21, but some Prime Day deals are already underway, including a nice deal on the 2nd-generation Echo Buds: They're now $80, or $40 off. If you want a wireless charging case, the price goes up to $100, but both versions are selling for their lowest prices yet. Only are eligible to get the discounts.

The Echo Buds 2, which feature active noise canceling, shipped on May 13. Amazon was selling them for $100, or $20 off if you preordered them. I expected them to reach that price sporadically throughout the year but am a little surprised they're down to $80. I thought they offered some nice improvements over the originals, including better sound and noise canceling, and they're definitely good value at $80. Read our Echo Buds 2 review.

