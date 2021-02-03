Amazon's new CEO Andy Jassy wants to keep Amazon Game Studios going, report says

Amazon

Amazon's next CEO Andy Jassy is reportedly committed to keeping the company's game development studio going. Jassy assured Amazon Game Studios employees that when it takes longer to become successful, "it's often sweeter" than being successful immediately, Bloomberg reported Wednesday citing an internal email.

"Some businesses take off in the first year, and others take many years," Jassy reportedly wrote to AGS staffers on Tuesday. "Though we haven't consistently succeeded yet in AGS, I believe we will if we hang in there."

Read more: Jeff Bezos will hand CEO role to Andy Jassy; Amazon reports record profit

Current CEO Jeff Bezos announced Tuesday he would be handing over the reins of the company to Jassy, the current head of Amazon Web Services (AWS), later this year.

Amazon launched its game development studio in 2012, but has had to lay off employees and suffered poor feedback of major game Crucible last year. Amazon then announced a cloud gaming service called Luna in September 2020, which runs off the tech giant's AWS servers. A Luna Plus subscription will cost $5.99 per month and requires either a $50 controller for the service, an Xbox or PS4 controller, or a mouse and keyboard.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.