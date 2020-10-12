Amazon's new AR app lets you have Snapchat-style fun with your shipping box

Amazon/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

If you're like me and are terrible about getting rid of shipping boxes, your hoarding tendencies could finally come in handy. Amazon released a new augmented reality app that creates "interactive, shareable" experiences when you use your phone's camera to scan the QR code on the Amazon box. The new free app is called Amazon Augmented Reality.

"Augmented reality is a fun way to reuse your Amazon boxes until you're ready to drop them in the recycling bin," the description reads in the Apple App store.

Amazon/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

The app's screenshots in the App Store show that boxes might offer different activities. Scanning the QR code could make a little AR corgi dog jump out to play, or turn your shipping box into an AR car. There's also an option to color a face on a pre-printed white pumpkin, scan it and watch it appear in AR.

Here's a look at what Amazon Augmented Reality can do:

CNET reached out to Amazon for more information and we'll update when we hear back.

Amazon Augmented Reality is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. It's designed to specifically work with Amazon boxes, but you can test the feature (without a box) on Amazon's website.