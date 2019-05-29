Amazon's new Alexa features puts added emphasis on privacy

Amazon

Privacy has become a much bigger concern for consumers and Amazon appears to be paying attention.

The tech giant on Wednesday said it made it easier for users to delete their Alexa voice recordings. While people previously had to use the Alexa app or log into Amazon to review and delete these records, they will now be able to say, "Alexa, delete everything I said today," to wipe out the day's history of audio requests. The company said it will soon give customers the ability to delete their most recent requests by saying, "Alexa, delete what I just said."

To delete an entire Alexa history all at once, consumers will still need to log into Amazon or the Alexa app and go into their Alexa privacy settings.

Amazon also on Wednesday introduced the new Echo Show 5, its first smart display with a physical camera shutter. That additional feature brings Amazon in line with many of its competitors, who already offer smart displays with a camera shutter.

Amazon's privacy moves come amid increased consumer attention toward their privacy, brought on especially from Facebook's repeated privacy blunders over the past year. Now, the biggest companies in tech are looking to emphasize their privacy capabilities to show customers they care about the issue. Apple in particular has made privacy a major focus of its latest ad campaign and Google during its I/O developer conference this month continually came back to the privacy and security features of its latest products and services.

Amazon hasn't been left unscathed during the heightened interest in privacy, with more questions directed at what the company does with the information Alexa takes in. Bloomberg last month published a story that mentioned how human reviewers listen and annotate some Alexa recordings from users, which alarmed some of the public.

Also, CNET earlier this month wrote how Amazon keeps text logs of Alexa requests on its cloud servers even if the audio clips have been deleted. The company has said it erases these text transcripts from its "main system," and is working on removing them from all other parts of its servers. Still, the story prompted questions from US Sen. Chris Coons, who asked the company about how it stores and manages this information.

Regarding the camera shutter, Amazon follows the design moves of a handful of rivals. The Facebook Portal, JBL Link View and Lenovo Smart Display all include camera shutters. Additionally, the Google Nest Hub, previously called the Google Home Hub, has no camera included.

Amazon has previously highlighted its other privacy features for its smart displays, including a button that cuts off both the microphone and camera, as well as a visual indicator that shows when audio or video is streaming to Amazon's servers.

"The compact form factor is perfect for a bedside table or desk," Tom Taylor, senior vice president of Amazon Alexa, said in a statement about the new Echo Show 5. "Plus it has a camera shutter for added peace of mind, and new Alexa privacy features for even more control."