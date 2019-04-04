Amazon's making Alexa-enabled earbuds to take on Apple AirPods, report says

Sarah Tew/CNET

Amazon is reportedly gearing up to take on Apple's AirPods.

The e-commerce giant is working on wireless earbuds with built-in access to Alexa, according to a Thursday Bloomberg report. The earbuds, which would resemble AirPods and include similar features, could reportedly come as soon as the second half of this year. Amazon's team is working to create better sound quality in the company's earbuds, according to the report.

Wearers will be able to use voice commands to order products, listen to music, check the weather and find other information, according to Bloomberg. Saying "Alexa" will call up the digital assistant, the report says. The earbuds will reportedly also feature physical gesture controls, like tapping to answer and hang up calls and change songs.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Amazon has dabbled in mobile hardware before with its Fire Phone, which was a major flop. This could be an opportunity for the company to take Alexa, which is available in some cars, beyond homes on a larger scale.

The earbuds reportedly won't come with cellular connectivity, so you'd have to pair them with your phone. They'll come in a case that also serves as a charger, according to Bloomberg, and could come in black and grey.

Apple launched its second-generation AirPods last month, starting at $159. They include better battery life, wireless charging and Siri compatibility. Beats, which is owned by the iPhone maker, is also set to announce its own completely wireless PowerBeats headphones this month.