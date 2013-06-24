Amazon's Lovefilm inks deal to stream 'Star Trek,' 'Dexter'

Screenshot by Lance Whitney/CNET

Amazon Lovefilm subscribers can now trek into space or follow the adventures of a serial killer right from their own homes.

Announced Monday, the new deal between the retail giant and CNET parent CBS expands the number of TV series available for Amazon Lovefilm streaming customers in the U.K. and Germany. The original "Star Trek" and "Star Trek: Yoyager" are two of the series beaming up.

Other CBS-owned shows include "The Good Wife" and "Blue Bloods." Also on the list are three series from Showtime, which is owned by CBS, namely "Dexter," "Californication," and "Nurse Jackie."

"We're thrilled to announce this latest deal with CBS Studios International and [to] bring another great selection of hit U.S. TV shows to our members," Lovefilm Chief Marketing Officer Simon Morris said in a statement.

Purchased by Amazon in 2011 to snare European consumers, Lovefilm is essentially Europe's answer to Netflix, providing a variety of films and TV series for streaming. The service is available in the U.K., Germany, and Ireland.