Amazon's Lord of the Rings trailer introduces The Rings of Power

Prime Video

Before Frodo and Sam ever made it to Mount Doom to destroy the one ring, thousands of years of history unfolded in the fictional world of Middle Earth. Amazon Prime Video released its first teaser trailer for the upcoming series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Sunday during the Super Bowl.

It's only 1-minute long, but it gives us our first proper look at the new series. Check it out below.

"There's wonders in this world beyond our wandering," says a young voice at the beginning of the trailer. We see plenty of rolling hills, a detailed city, vast icy mountains, arrow catching, horse riding and, maybe not as impressively as intended, a ton of CGI.

We also see glimpses of main characters, including a curious Harfoot (Markella Kavenagh), Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova), Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo), along with Benjamin Walker and Simon Merrells in undisclosed roles.

The Rings of Power is set during the Second Age of Middle Earth, which is occurs thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. The teaser follows the release of a series of images from the show, close ups of hands holding a variety of objects like swords, which left fans speculating on social media as to who the characters might be based on the items and costuming visible.

pic.twitter.com/jQNOMV1Cri — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) February 3, 2022

The show itself has a total production price tag of over $1 billion, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and Amazon reportedly had to commit to at leave five seasons.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power hits Prime Video on Sept. 2.