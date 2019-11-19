CNET también está disponible en español.

Amazon's Lord of the Rings show is reportedly getting a second season

Two seasons for the Amazon Lords under the Sky.

Amazon isn't ready to kick off its Lord of the Rings party yet, but the show has reportedly been renewed for a second season.

 Anthony Devlin/PA Images via Getty Images

The first season of Amazon's upcoming Lord of the Rings prequel series hasn't even started shooting, but the show has apparently been renewed for a second. The e-commerce giant has already commissioned writers to work on it, Deadline reported Monday.

Amazon apparently plans to shoot season 1's first two episodes -- to be directed by Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom's J.A. Bayona -- and take a break for a few months to work on season 2.

We don't have many details about the Amazon Prime show yet, but we do know it'll be set in author J.R.R. Tolkien's Second Age of Middle-earth. That's the era when Sauron's infamous One Ring was forged, long before the events of Peter Jackson's movie trilogies

Will Poulter and Markella Kavenagh have reportedly been cast in the show.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

