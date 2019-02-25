Amazon's Lord of the Rings series writers room has security rivaling Mordor

New Line/WireImage via Getty

One does not simply walk into Amazon's Lord of the Rings writers room.

There's "really exciting material" being produced by the Santa Monica-based writers, but getting to see it would be an epic quest, Amazon Studios boss Jennifer Salke told The Hollywood Reporter last week.

"You have to go through such clearance, and they have all their windows taped closed," she said. "And there's a security guard that sits outside, and you have to have a fingerprint to get in there, because their whole board is up on a thing of the whole season."

Not with 10,000 men could you break in, it is folly. They'd better watch for Hobbits though.

Salke, who joined Amazon last year, also revealed that author JRR Tolkien's estate holders (some of whom are in their 80s and 90s) are coming to New York for a dinner. They've invited her, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and senior vice president Jeff Blackburn to see some art that hasn't been revealed publicly yet.

Salke previously said she hopes the show will air in 2021 and Amazon gave us a hint of the landscape it'll take place on last week by releasing a new interactive Middle-earth map.