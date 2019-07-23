CNET también está disponible en español.

Amazon's Lord of the Rings prequel gets it first cast member

Markella Kavenagh will play a character called Tyra, according to Variety.

Stan Original Series BLOOM World Premiere - Arrivals

Markella Kavenagh has reportedly been cast in Amazon Prime's Lord of the Rings prequel series.

 Hanna Lassen/WireImage via Getty

It seems we know at least one person who'll be making the journey to Middle-Earth in the Amazon Prime Lord of the Rings prequel series. Markella Kavenagh will play a new character named Tyra, according to Variety, which cited multiple anonymous sources.

Neither Amazon nor Kavenagh's rep immediately responded to requests for comment.

