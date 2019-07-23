It seems we know at least one person who'll be making the journey to Middle-Earth in the Amazon Prime Lord of the Rings prequel series. Markella Kavenagh will play a new character named Tyra, according to Variety, which cited multiple anonymous sources.
Neither Amazon nor Kavenagh's rep immediately responded to requests for comment.
Discuss: Amazon's Lord of the Rings prequel gets it first cast member
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.