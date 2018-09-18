Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite e-reader is $40 off for Prime members

The Kindle Paperwhite is the model I usually recommend to people looking for an Amazon e-reader, because it's got all the features you want in a Kindle and isn't as expensive as the higher-end Oasis. But I always add, "It goes on sale from time to time, so you may want to wait."
Well, on Tuesday it's on sale for $80, which is $40 off. That matches the lowest price we've seen.
The entry-level Kindle is also on sale for $30 off. It's usually $80, but today it's $50. It's a perfectly good e-reader, but doesn't have an integrated light. Both these Kindles are on sale for a "limited time."
Amazon hasn't refreshed these more affordable Kindles for a while. Rumor had it a new Paperwhite would be released this summer with a new lighting system and support for listening to audiobooks via Bluetooth, according to Good E-reader. But it hasn't yet materialized. Perhaps it will arrive this fall along with the boatload of other rumored Amazon products.See the Kindle Paperwhite at AmazonSee the entry-level Kindle at Amazon
Prime members can also pick up two of Amazon's Fire tablets at a discount. The Fire HD 10 is on sale for $110 ($40 off) while the Fire 7 can be had for $35 ($15 off).See Fire HD 10 at AmazonSee Fire HD 7 at Amazon
