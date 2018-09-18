Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite e-reader is $40 off for Prime members

The Kindle Paperwhite is the model I usually recommend to people looking for an Amazon e-reader, because it's got all the features you want in a Kindle and isn't as expensive as the higher-end Oasis. But I always add, "It goes on sale from time to time, so you may want to wait."

Well, on Tuesday it's on sale for $80, which is $40 off. That matches the lowest price we've seen.

Disclaimer: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Now playing: Watch this: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2015) gets sharper 'HD' screen

The entry-level Kindle is also on sale for $30 off. It's usually $80, but today it's $50. It's a perfectly good e-reader, but doesn't have an integrated light. Both these Kindles are on sale for a "limited time."

Amazon hasn't refreshed these more affordable Kindles for a while. Rumor had it a new Paperwhite would be released this summer with a new lighting system and support for listening to audiobooks via Bluetooth, according to Good E-reader. But it hasn't yet materialized. Perhaps it will arrive this fall along with the boatload of other rumored Amazon products.

Prime members can also pick up two of Amazon's Fire tablets at a discount. The Fire HD 10 is on sale for $110 ($40 off) while the Fire 7 can be had for $35 ($15 off).