Amazon's Jeff Bezos to step down as CEO, with Andy Jassy taking over

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos will transition to the role of executive chair and Andy Jassy, the head of Amazon Web Services, will take over as CEO, in a surprise announcement nestled into its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday.

The transition comes amid a time of turmoil for Amazon. While the company is reaping huge profits from consumers who are locked in their homes and more reliant on online services, it also faces increased regulatory scrutiny from lawmakers over the power it has over the retailers that use Amazon as an online storefront.

That power has yielded huge profits. In the fourth quarter, net income rose to $7.2 billion, or $14.38 a share, from $3.3 billion, or $6.58 a share, a year ago. Amazon also posted net sales of $125.6 billion, an increase of 44% from the same period one year ago. That compares with Wall Street's estimate of $7.23 per share in earnings and $119.7 billion in net sales.

Amazon previously said it expected sales to range between $112 billion and $121 billion for the fourth quarter, an increase of 28% to 38% over the last year. Analysts predicted the company would post $119.7 billion in revenue in the period, according to Yahoo Finance.

Holiday sales were projected to lift Amazon's revenue far over that of last year. E-commerce companies across the board experienced a boost from customers shopping from home during the third quarter of 2020, and Amazon was positioned to build off those numbers during the gift-purchasing bonanza.

Amazon headed into the last three months of tumultuous 2020 having generated enormous profits, even though it spent billions to address logistical problems presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Demand for online retail services surged as lockdowns kept customers away from stores. Shortages on goods and disruptions in shipping infrastructure affected retailers everywhere, and Amazon customers initially experienced delays in receiving their orders.

Additionally, the company faced the problem of keeping its vast workforce safe from the coronavirus. It said in October the virus had infected 20,000 US front-line employees, including grocery workers at Amazon-owned Whole Foods Market. The company said it rolled out safety and testing measures to protect workers, and that the numbers were lower than they would have projected based on the risks of infection in its facilities.