Amazon's Jeff Bezos may be interested in becoming an NFL owner

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

When you have the money that Jeff Bezos has, very few things are ever truly off the table. The Amazon founder, Washington Post owner and the world's richest man is apparently considering purchasing an NFL team, according to a new report on Sunday.

The report, which comes from CBS Sports, cites anonymous "league sources" that say Bezos has "become close with several current owners" and has "strong support within the league to eventually join their ranks."

While none of the current 32 NFL teams are up for sale, the report notes that both the Seattle Seahawks -- whose owner, Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, passed away last year -- and Denver Broncos could be on the market in the next few years. The report also mentions Bezos' affinity for Washington, DC could lead to some partnership with current Washington owner Dan Snyder.

In addition to recently purchasing the Post, Amazon plans to open a second headquarters in nearby Arlington, Virginia, and Bezos reportedly was the buyer of the biggest home in DC in 2017.

Although NFL franchises aren't cheap -- the Carolina Panthers sold last year for $2.2 billion and the "most affordable" franchise, according to Forbes, is the Buffalo Bills at a $1.9 billion valuation -- money shouldn't be a problem for the world's richest man.

According to Bloomberg's billionaire index, Bezos is currently valued at $111 billion.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Editors' note: CNET is owned by CBS, which also owns CBS Sports.