Amazon's huge refurb sale has some sweet deals

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

You don't have to wait until Prime Day to score great deals on Amazon-branded gear, as evidenced by the company's big sale on certified-refurbished devices.

Read more: Amazon Prime Day 2019 start date leaked!

It's even better for Prime subscribers, who get an extra 10% off at checkout.

For example, the original Ring Video Doorbell is just $59.99, an all-time low for that product. And if you have Prime, you'll get out the door for $54.

(Interesting related news: Amazon is working with local police departments to help build a surveillance network with Ring doorbells.)

I'm also liking the refurbished second-gen Amazon Echo smart speaker for $59.99 -- or, again, $53.99 for Prime members. It normally sells for $99.99 new (though it's currently on sale for $79.99, just for comparison's sake).

One more recommendation: the refurbished second-gen Echo Show for $149.99 -- $134.99 for Prime members. This new model has never been priced below $180.

All of Amazon's certified-refurbished products are fully tested to look and operate just like new, and they come with the same warranties as their new counterparts. Therefore, there's really no downside to going the refurb route -- though you're likely to end up with generic brown-box (as opposed to retail) packaging, something to consider you're buying an item to give as a gift.

Now playing: Watch this: What Amazon's one-day shipping means for you

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!