Amazon's HQ2 competition gets merciless SNL mockery

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

SNL/YouTube screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

The parade of the desperate has only just begun.

After Amazon whittled down its 238 bidders to 20 finalists for its second headquarters, what must these cities still do to curry Jeff Bezos's favor?

In a "Saturday Night Live" sketch, the cities breezily wafted in with stars. Well, stars of a sort, I suppose.

Boston presented Casey Affleck (who concluded that LA was a better place for HQ2), Atlanta brandished tarnished TV cook Paula Deen, while New Jersey just sent Sen. Cory Booker all on his own.

Then there was Miami. What else could it do but let Pitbull do his thing?

Whatever that thing truly is.

Amazon's CEO wasn't entirely impressed by any of them.

He seemed, indeed, to be more moved by Alexa.

As his Amazon Echo sits perched on his desk, it's clear that Alexa knows how to flatter her boss, but still struggles to pronounce Bezos's name.

It's also clear that Bezos wants Alexa's advice as to which city he should choose.

Sadly, the assistant still struggles with comprehending Bezos' question.

He's oddly forgiving. This is because he's in love with her.

It's good to know that Bezos can muster passion for the imperfect. Some have said he's such a demanding taskmaster.