Amazon's head of consumer operations to retire

Mark Ralston / AFP/Getty Images

Jeff Wilke, head of Amazon's consumer business, plans to retire in the first quarter of 2021 and will be replaced by Dave Clark, senior vice president of worldwide operations.

The announcement came in a securities filing Friday morning and from memos sent out from CEO Jeff Bezos and Wilke to employees.

"I don't have a new job, and am as happy with and proud of Amazon as ever," Wilke, who also goes by the nickname "JAW," wrote in his memo, later adding, "So why leave? It's just time."

Wilke joined Amazon in 1999, when the e-commerce giant was only five years old, and started as an operations executive. He rose in the executive ranks in the operations and consumer businesses to eventually gain the title in 2016 of CEO of the worldwide consumer business.

Clark also joined Amazon in 1999. He was named the head of operations in January 2013.

The changing of the guard is notable because Wilke is one of only three people at Amazon with a CEO title, along with Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy and Bezos, the CEO of the whole company. Those CEO titles for Jassy and Wilke, given in 2016, made them both potential heirs to Bezos when he eventually steps down.

Also, the worldwide consumer business is by far Amazon's biggest business, with e-commerce operations across the globe. While Clark has been at the company for just as long as Wilke, a transition of leadership will still be necessary.

"Jeff's legacy and impact will live on long after he departs. He is simply one of those people without whom Amazon would be completely unrecognizable," Bezos wrote in his memo.

Bezos also said he added three new people to his top team of executives, known as the S-team. They are Alicia Boler Davis and John Felton, who both help run the company's warehouse network, and Dave Treadwell, in e-commerce services. Bezos has been adding more women to this group, after being criticized for years for having the S-team be dominated by men.