Amazon/Screenshot by Nick Hide/CNET

This morning, Amazon officially announced Prime Day 2020. The annual (but long-delayed) event will take place Oct. 13 and 14. The megaretailer isn't wasting any time: , with more to come between now and the big days. Note that you must be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of these (and most other) Prime Day deals.

First up: Prime subscribers can get with promo code DOTPRIME2PK. That's basically like buying one and getting one free, because right now a single Dot is selling for $39.99.

More interested in the brand-new Echo Dot with Clock that Amazon announced just last week? There's already a deal to be had there, too: It currently sells for $59.99, but you can with promo code DOT2PACK. (That same code will save you $20 on a pair of no-clock Echo Dots as well.)

Next, Amazon's over-the-air DVR, , tying the lowest price on record. (In fact, it hasn't been that low since around the holidays last year.) That's for the two-tuner, 500GB model. One note, however: Although an Amazon press release said this deal starts today, and there's language to that effect right at the top of the product page, at this writing I'm still seeing the regular price. Hopefully someone catches the error and "flips the switch" before long.

Read CNET's Fire TV Recast review to learn more about this excellent cord-cutting tool.

Another interesting early deal: You can when you spend at least $10 at a select US-based small business. That's the promise, anyway; the execution is a little confusing at the moment. While the above link will take you to page where you can browse by product category and seller region, when you get as far as an actual product page, there's no badge or other identifier indicating it qualifies for the credit. Hopefully Amazon will address this soon.

I'll update this post as more early Prime Day deals roll in. You can also sign up for Cheapskate deal alerts via text message! Use that link or send a text to 415-878-5803. Only one alert per day, opt out anytime.

Now playing: Watch this: Amazon Prime Day 2020: Everything you need to know

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.