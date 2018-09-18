CNET también está disponible en español.

Amazon's Fire HD 10 is on sale for $110 for Prime members

For a limited time Amazon has chopped $40 off the list price of the Fire HD 10. Meanwhile, the Fire HD 7 is on sale for $35.

The Fire HD 10 with a red back.

 David Carnoy/CNET

We thought Amazon's Fire HD 10 was a good value at $150. Now Amazon's running a limited-time sale on the 32GB version, bringing its price down to $110. That's a good deal. We have previously seen it as low as $100, however.

"It's missing a few key apps and features, but with a lower price, faster processor, more storage and new Alexa features, the Amazon Fire HD 10 is an amazing value for a high-gloss media tablet," we said in our review last October.

We also noted that it was less than half the price of Apple's basic 9.7-inch Apple iPad, which has since been updated with a faster processor. For the moment it's less than a third of the price of the new 9.7-inch iPad.

As I said, this tablet comes with 32GB of built-in memory. But one of its nice features is that it includes an expansion slot for adding additional memory.

Amazon also has its entry-level Fire 7 tablet on sale for $35 ($15 off), along with the Kindle Paperwhite ($80) and entry-level Kindle ($50)

You can read our full reviews of the Fire HD 10 here and Fire 7 here.

