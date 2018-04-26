CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Tablets

Amazon's Fire HD 10 is on sale for $100

For a limited time Amazon has chopped $50 off the list price of the Fire HD 10, making a very good budget tablet an even better bargain.

amazon-fire-hd-10-2017-11Enlarge Image

The Fire HD 10 with a red back.

 David Carnoy/CNET

We thought Amazon's Fire HD 10 was a good deal at $150. Now Amazon's running a limited-time sale on the 32GB version, bringing its price down to $100. That's a bargain.

"It's missing a few key apps and features, but with a lower price, faster processor, more storage and new Alexa features, the Amazon Fire HD 10 is an amazing value for a high-gloss media tablet," we said in our review last October. 

We also noted that it was less than half the price of Apple's basic 9.7-inch Apple iPad, which has since been updated with a faster processor. For the moment it's less than a third of the price of the new 9.7-inch iPad.

As I said, this tablet comes with 32GB of built-in memory. But one of its nice features is that it includes an expansion slot for adding additional memory. 

You can read our full review of the Fire HD here.

Now Playing: Watch this: Amazon's Fire HD 10 lights your tablet fire, for less
1:44
Next Article: How mobile money could help the world's poor