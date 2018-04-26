Amazon's Fire HD 10 is on sale for $100

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

We thought Amazon's Fire HD 10 was a good deal at $150. Now Amazon's running a limited-time sale on the 32GB version, bringing its price down to $100. That's a bargain.

"It's missing a few key apps and features, but with a lower price, faster processor, more storage and new Alexa features, the Amazon Fire HD 10 is an amazing value for a high-gloss media tablet," we said in our review last October.

We also noted that it was less than half the price of Apple's basic 9.7-inch Apple iPad, which has since been updated with a faster processor. For the moment it's less than a third of the price of the new 9.7-inch iPad.

As I said, this tablet comes with 32GB of built-in memory. But one of its nice features is that it includes an expansion slot for adding additional memory.

You can read our full review of the Fire HD here.