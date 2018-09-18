Sarah Tew/CNET

It's not hyperbole to say that Amazon's Fire 7 tablet is a steal at $50. That's just an amazing price for a 7-inch screen that does all the things: books, movies, music, apps, games and so on. Heck, it even has built-in Alexa.

How, then, to describe the Amazon Fire 7 tablet for $35? Super-steal? I'll just say that's some Prime Day/Black Friday/Cyber Monday-level pricing right there.

Shortcomings? This model has only 8GB of storage, and it's the "with Special Offers" version, meaning you'll see ads on the lock screen. But you can expand the storage just by popping in an inexpensive microSD card (here's a 32GB Kingston card for all of 8 bucks!), and who cares about the lock screen? It's something you glance at for a millisecond before swiping to unlock.

The Fire 7 is available in your choice of four colors. Read CNET's review to learn more. I'm not sure how long this sale will last -- but I'm sure it will be repeated, so if you miss out this time, don't fret.

