Amazon's Echo speakers are on sale with Black Friday pricing

Last week, Amazon had the third-gen Echo Dot on sale for $30 ($20 off). Now it's added most of its other Alexa-enabled smart speakers to the discount rack ahead of Mother's Day.

Except for the Echo Dot, which hit $24 on Black Friday last year, the speakers are all at their Black Friday price levels or lower (the standard Echo is $64 or $5 less). Amazon also has some decent deals on its Fire tablets and Kindle e-readers.

