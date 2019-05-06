Last week, Amazon had the third-gen Echo Dot on sale for $30 ($20 off). Now it's added most of its other Alexa-enabled smart speakers to the discount rack ahead of Mother's Day.
Except for the Echo Dot, which hit $24 on Black Friday last year, the speakers are all at their Black Friday price levels or lower (the standard Echo is $64 or $5 less). Amazon also has some decent deals on its Fire tablets and Kindle e-readers.
Read more: Kindle Paperwhite is back on sale for $40 off
Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.
- Amazon Echo Dot, third-gen for $30 (save $26)
- Amazon Echo, second-gen for $65 (save $35)
- Amazon Echo Plus, second-gen for $120 (save $45)
- Amazon Echo Show, second-gen for $180 (save $50)
- Amazon Echo Auto for $25 (save $25)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet for $60 (save $20)
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $90 (save $40)
Personalize your mom's gift
- Mother's Day gift ideas for health nuts and fitness buffs
- Thoughtful gift ideas for every mom
- If your mom is a foodie, check out these gift ideas
- Does your mom love watching Netflix and Hulu? Get her one of these
Get her something amazing, even on a budget
- Mother's Day gifts under $50
- Best Mother's Day gifts from $100 to $250
- Cool cheap gifts for Mother's Day 2019
- Mother's Day gift idea: This clever kitchen timer is just $15.29
Turn your old phone into a home security camera: Give your outdated phone a new life.
Five things to consider before buying LED bulbs: Before you head to the store, learn about the specs to look out for when buying LED bulbs.
Discuss: Amazon's Echo speakers are on sale with Black Friday pricing
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.