Amazon's Echo speaker deals end soon

Amazon discounts its Alexa-enabled Echo smart speakers fairly regularly, so don't panic if you miss this Mother's Day sale, but it does end soon in case an Echo is on your gift list (Father's Day is also coming up).
Except for the Echo Dot, which hit $24 on Black Friday last year, the speakers are all at their Black Friday price levels or lower (the standard Echo is $64 or $5 less). Amazon also has some decent deals on its Fire tablets and Kindle e-readers.
Read more: Kindle Paperwhite is back on sale for $40 off
Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.
- Amazon Echo Dot, third-gen for $30 (save $26)
- Amazon Echo, second-gen for $65 (save $35)
- Amazon Echo Plus, second-gen for $120 (save $45)
- Amazon Echo Show, second-gen for $180 (save $50)
- Amazon Echo Auto for $25 (save $25)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet for $60 (save $20)
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $90 (save $40)
This story was originally published on May 6.
