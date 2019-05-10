Amazon's Echo speaker deals end soon

Enlarge Image Chris Monroe/CNET

Amazon discounts its Alexa-enabled Echo smart speakers fairly regularly, so don't panic if you miss this Mother's Day sale, but it does end soon in case an Echo is on your gift list (Father's Day is also coming up).

Except for the Echo Dot, which hit $24 on Black Friday last year, the speakers are all at their Black Friday price levels or lower (the standard Echo is $64 or $5 less). Amazon also has some decent deals on its Fire tablets and Kindle e-readers.

