Amazon's Echo Show is $230 and boasts new design that isn't ugly

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Amazon is giving the Echo Show a sequel.

The online retail giant announced an update to its most expensive Alexa gadget at an event Thursday morning in Seattle. The new Echo Show boasts a new design and improved audio quality with an 8-microphone array. It rocks a 10-inch display, twice as large as the previous version. It will remain at $230 and preorders begin Thursday, with the product shipping next month.

Now playing: Watch this: Amazon rolls out all-new Echo Show

The Echo Show debuted last June and was lined up as Amazon's frontrunner, with a touchscreen added to the voice assistant. The Show's boxy and bulky design and thick plastic border around its screen instantly made it look outdated in an age of thinner smartphones with nearly edge-to-edge displays.

The Show sits in an important position in the Echo lineup. Amazon is trying to get people to use its big screen for voice shopping, watching videos and making video phone calls, helping make the device -- and Alexa -- a more integral part of the day. But an ongoing spat with Google means the Show currently can't play YouTube videos through an official app, a big downside for the product.

You can still watch YouTube videos through the Show's browser, an Amazon spokesperson noted in an email.

Google's battle with the Show goes beyond YouTube though, with Google releasing its own smart assistant-powered displays, boasting slimmer designs against the Show.

Amazon said the Show will get the Silk and Firefox browsers loaded into the product. It will also get Skype support.

The company also showed off support for games and step-by-step cooking instructions.

Originally published at 10:58 a.m. PT.

Update at 12:03 p.m. PT: To include YouTube's availability on the Echo Show's browser.

Amazon Echo event live blog: Catch all the latest news, pictures and updates from CNET.

Amazon's new device lineup: Here's everything we expect to see unveiled today.