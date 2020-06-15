Amazon's Echo Dot with built-in clock is back down to $35

Amazon has posted some new Father's Day deals, including one on the sandstone-colored Echo Dot with a built-in dimmable clock that's pretty enticing. It's $35, or $25 off its list price of $60. You can, of course, ask Alexa to tell you the time, but it's quicker just to look at a clock. And the LED also displays the outdoor temperature and any countdown timers you set.
Last year, the Echo Dot with clock hit $35 on Black Friday, but this is the first time it's returned to that price in 2020. If you don't need the clock, the standard Echo Dot is on sale for $30.
