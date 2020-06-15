CNET también está disponible en español.

Amazon's Echo Dot with built-in clock is back down to $35

This nice twist on the Echo Dot is back to its lowest-ever Black Friday price for a limited time.

The Echo Dot with clock is at it lowest price.

 Tyler Lizenby/CNET
This story is part of Father's Day Gift Guide 2020, featuring our top picks for dads who love tech.

Amazon has posted some new Father's Day deals, including one on the sandstone-colored Echo Dot with a built-in dimmable clock that's pretty enticing. It's $35, or $25 off its list price of $60. You can, of course, ask Alexa to tell you the time, but it's quicker just to look at a clock. And the LED also displays the outdoor temperature and any countdown timers you set.  

Last year, the Echo Dot with clock hit $35 on Black Friday, but this is the first time it's returned to that price in 2020. If you don't need the clock, the standard Echo Dot is on sale for $30.

