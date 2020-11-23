Amazon's Echo Buds add fitness features like logging steps, calories burned

Sarah Tew/CNET

Amazon on Monday unveiled new fitness features for its Alexa-powered , according to TechCrunch. You can say "Start a workout" when you have your earbuds on, and the Alexa app will track elements including calories burned, workout distance, step count, average pace and overall time.

When you finish your workout, say, "End my workout." You'll need to enable the tracking feature with the Alexa app, TechCrunch notes. You can then also say things like: "Alexa, start my run;" "Alexa, pause my walk;" and "Alexa, how far have I run?" If you ask, "Alexa, how was my workout?" once you're done, you'll see your historical running stats, according to TechCrunch.

The update will reportedly roll out to users over the next few days. Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.