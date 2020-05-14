Amazon's drone team is making face shields for frontline workers

Amazon

Engineers from Amazon's Prime Air mechanical design and hardware teams are working together to make face shields that will soon be for sale on the e-commerce giant's website.

Amazon began face shield efforts in early March and has since donated almost 10,000 shields to frontline workers, the company said Thursday. It now plans to start mass producing face shields and selling them at cost on Amazon.com

"To help quickly meet the growing requests from medical professionals across the country, we have decided to start mass-producing these face shields and aim to make hundreds of thousands available over the next few weeks," said Brad Porter, engineer and vice president of Amazon Robotics, in a blog post.

The company will initially limit face shield sales to frontline workers, but Amazon plans to open sales to the public in the future. Amazon is also releasing an open-source design so that anyone can make their own face shield by 3D printing or injection molds.

Last month Amazon began mandating temperature checks and face masks for employees, but the company continues to face criticism over conditions for warehouse workers as dozens of locations report positive coronavirus cases. Amazon has also faced logistic hurdles causing delivery delays as well as issues with price gouging amid the outbreak.