Amazon's Digital Day is like Cyber Monday but for downloads

Photo by Amazon

Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Boxing Day, Prime Day and now; Digital Day?

Because there's never enough days dedicated to deals, Amazon announced that Friday, December 30 will be Digital Day with sales on your downloads -- TV shows, music, apps, games, eBooks and other software.

Amazon is hoping to capitalize on the rush of new gadget owners from the just-wrapped holiday season -- the best one yet for the company.

Last year, Amazon created Prime Day to celebrate its 20th anniversary, boasting deals that would beat Black Friday and Cyber Monday prices. The launch was ridiculed for its bizarre deals -- really, who was rushing to buy these doggie paw plungers? -- but found its footing in its follow-up in 2016.

Now, the Seattle-based online retailer giant is hoping to do the same with Digital Day. Movies like "Bolt," "The Lego Movie" and "Storks" are up to 50 percent off. So are games like Titanfall 2 and Rocket League. There will also be deals on Amazon's music streaming service and kids book app Amazon Rapids.

The company is staying mum on what deals will be available, but you can sign up on the page to get alerts on discounts as they come in.

Digital Day goes live Friday at midnight (or 12 a.m.) Pacific and runs for 24 hours.

We're gonna need a whole new month for sales if this keeps up.