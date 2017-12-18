Amazon

Amazon is bringing back Digital Day following the holiday rush this December.

If you're not familiar with it, think of Digital Day as Amazon's Prime Day, but for all things you can download.

The massive retailer is offering savings on thousands of products, including movies, apps, e-books and TV shows. The deals will kick off on Dec. 29 at midnight Eastern Time, Amazon said. Some savings will be available as early as Dec. 26, and eager customers can visit amazon.com/digitalday to sign up for notifications.

Some deals already announced: 60 percent off "Wonder Woman" on Amazon Video; 33 percent off games like Sonic Forces, NBA 2K18 and Civilization VI; and 75 percent off selected e-books.

The company announced its first Digital Day last holiday season, also on the last Friday of the year. It's a chance for Amazon to cash in on the flood of people getting new gadgets over the holidays.

Amazon Appstore's vice president Aaron Rubenson said the response to last year's Digital Day was "incredibly positive" and that the company is looking forward to bring the discounts back.

