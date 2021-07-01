Amazon's delivery robot lands a new development center

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET

Look out -- you may soon see Amazon's delivery robot at your door.

Amazon is adding more development and research support towards the Amazon Scout, the company's autonomous delivery robot. The Scout headed south last year for testing in Georgia and Tennessee. Now, it's getting its own development center in Helsinki, Finland, and starting with close to 24 engineers.

"Amazon Scout devices are inherently safe, the size of a small cooler, and roll along sidewalks at a walking pace. Amazon Scout currently delivers packages to customers in four locations across the US," Amazon's team announced in a blog post on Thursday.

Now playing: Watch this: Amazon's drones and robots want to take over your deliveries

The team in Helsinki will work closely with Amazon's research labs in the US, UK and Germany to "develop 3D software to simulate the complexity of real life and ensure Scout can safely navigate around obstacles while making deliveries," the company said.

Amazon plans to continue to create jobs across 15 European countries. The tech giant is currently hiring engineers for the Finland development center and plans to add more roles in the future.