Amazon's Cyber Monday deals are mainly Black Friday extensions

Afraid you missed that great Black Friday deal on Amazon? Fear not -- for the most part, Amazon's Cyber Monday's deals tend to just be extensions of Black Friday's. And Amazon's Cyber Monday Deals Week starts... Saturday. Yup, it starts tomorrow, Nov. 24, and runs through Saturday Dec. 1 (and as long as supplies last).
Amazon sent us a selection of upcoming deals and we combed through it for the ones that aren't available in Amazon's still ongoing Black Friday sale. You'll be able to find them on the Cyber Monday Deals Week page. In a lot of cases we can't yet tell if the discounts will be better than the current ones or whether the discounts will be on the same products when an entire line is listed.
Here's what you need to know:
- Amazon's deals go live tomorrow, with certain time-based Lightning Deals happening throughout the weekend.
Amazon's highlighting its continuing kid-friendly sales, though we won't judge you if you choose to take advantage and get up to 30 percent off on Legos for yourself. And, of course, it's got ongoing sales of its own devices -- the Echo, Fire TV and Fire HD lines.
Here are some other deals to look out for from Amazon:
- Save on Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones, Noise Cancelling, with Alexa Voice Control. They're currently going for $299 on Amazon thanks to a manufacturer discount, but there's a slim chance the price may drop again.
- Sony XBR55X900F (2018 Model) for $1,098, though that seems to be the current price thanks to Sony's seasonal discounts
- Polaroid 43-Inch 4K Smart TV for $130, and 55-inch for $200. Keep in mind that the cheapest TV isn't always a good buy and that the Polaroid name isn't what it used to be.
- Save up to 30 percent on select LEGO -- you can see the likely prices and products live now on Lego's own site.
- Save 50 percent on AncestryDNA Genetic Testing Kit, down to $49. (Though you may be selling out your relatives.)
- Save $30 on a Dragonball FighterZ
- Save up to 50 percent on Ecobee Sensors. Here are the best of the current discounts on Ecobee products.
