Amazon's Cyber Monday deals are mainly Black Friday extensions

Screenshot by Lori Grunin/CNET

Afraid you missed that great Black Friday deal on Amazon? Fear not -- for the most part, Amazon's Cyber Monday's deals tend to just be extensions of Black Friday's. And Amazon's Cyber Monday Deals Week starts... Saturday. Yup, it starts tomorrow, Nov. 24, and runs through Saturday Dec. 1 (and as long as supplies last).

Amazon sent us a selection of upcoming deals and we combed through it for the ones that aren't available in Amazon's still ongoing Black Friday sale. You'll be able to find them on the Cyber Monday Deals Week page. In a lot of cases we can't yet tell if the discounts will be better than the current ones or whether the discounts will be on the same products when an entire line is listed.

Here's what you need to know:

Amazon's deals go live tomorrow, with certain time-based Lightning Deals happening throughout the weekend.



CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.



Amazon's highlighting its continuing kid-friendly sales, though we won't judge you if you choose to take advantage and get up to 30 percent off on Legos for yourself. And, of course, it's got ongoing sales of its own devices -- the Echo, Fire TV and Fire HD lines.

Here are some other deals to look out for from Amazon:

Now playing: Watch this: Black Friday 2018 deals go live with savings at Amazon...

