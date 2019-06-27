Amazon's Counter lets you pick up packages at Rite-Aid stores

Amazon

For those who constantly worry about their Amazon packages getting stolen from their front door, the e-commerce giant has another way to make sure customers get what they bought just in time for Prime Day on July 15. Customer in the US can now pick up Amazon items from their local Rite-Aid.

Amazon Counter launched in the US on Thursday, providing another option for customers to get their packages. When checking out, more than 100 Rite-Aid stores across the country will be available as pickup points. The online retailer expects to have more than 1,500 Counter locations by the end of 2019.

"Amazon is always looking for innovative and convenient ways for customers to ship and receive their orders," Patrick Supanc, worldwide director of Amazon Hub, said in a release. "With Counter, we've leveraged our growing logistics network and invested in new, easy to use technology to give customers yet another delivery option rooted in flexibility and control."

Customer who chooses to use a Counter location at checkout will receive an email when their package has been delivered. In the email will be a code that the staff at the pickup point will use to verify the owner of the package. Customers will have 14 days to pick up their packages.

Counter and Amazon's other in-store pickup option, Locker, are part of a brand for the company called Amazon Hub. In April, the company expanded its partnership with Kohl's to allow returns for items purchased from the site.