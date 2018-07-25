Amazon's Cloud ESP just made every Alexa gadget a better listener

One of the biggest parts of Amazon's strategy for growing the voice-activated Alexa ecosystem is to help third-party manufacturers make Alexa gadgets of their own. That's led to a bounty of new devices that feature the popular voice assistant, but they haven't always been able to incorporate all of Alexa's best features.

Chief among these: ESP, or "Echo-spatial perception," which makes it so that only the Echo speaker closest to you responds to your question or command. It's pretty much essential if you live in a home with more than one Alexa gadget, but since it requires a device-side integration, a lot of those third-party gadget-makers were forced to launch their gadgets without it.

The result? Well, just watch the video clip below.

The problem with 3rd-party Alexa gadgets: most of them don’t have Amazon’s ESP feature, which makes it so only the closest device responds. pic.twitter.com/s685YwOeyl — Ry Crist (@rycrist) November 7, 2017

Fortunately, Amazon's been working on a fix called "Cloud ESP" that lets those third-party gadgets add in ESP with a simple software update. It's been quietly rolling out for the past few months, Amazon's team says, and has now been automatically applied to the entire catalog of Alexa gadgets they don't make themselves.

"Alexa continues to become increasingly integrated with people's lives as she is enabled across more devices from a range of manufacturers," said Priya Abani, director of Amazon Alexa. "By automatically enabling all devices to take advantage of ESP, customers are given the best experience with Alexa across the growing number of devices and Alexa-enabled experiences."

The news comes during a busy week for Alexa that's also seen the debut of new equalizer controls for Echo speakers, as well as a new "Tap to Alexa" feature for the Echo Show and Echo Spot touchscreen smart speakers that's designed to make the assistant more accessible to the deaf and speech-impaired.