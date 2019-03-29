Amazon's Alexa is done with Friday too

Sarah Tew/CNET

It's Friday, we're all a little burned out from the week. That includes, seemingly, Amazon's Alexa.

The popular voice assistant that powers all sorts of devices from Amazon Echo speakers to microwaves and even a wall clock appears not to be working for some people. Though the problem seems intermittent.

A half dozen CNET reporters across the country tried summoning Alexa to tell them the weather, play music, turn on lights, tell a joke and recite the biography of action legend Chuck Norris. In some cases, it worked (One joke: "Why did the football player cross the road? To get to the other sideline"). In others, the service responded that it was having trouble and to try back.

Reports on the website DownDetector appear to confirm this, with a sharp spike in reports of Alexa's troubles starting at about 2 p.m. PT.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.