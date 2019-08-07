Amazon's Alexa can now speak slower or faster

Chris Monroe/CNET

You can now tell Alexa to slow down or speed things up when asking for information. US customers can choose from seven talking speeds when using Alexa, according to a Wednesday blog post from Amazon. In addition to Alexa's standard speaking rate, the virtual assistant can converse in four faster rates and two slower rates.

To adjust the talking speeds on any Alexa-enabled device , say "Alexa, speak slower," or "Alexa, speak faster." To reset, say "Alexa, speak at your default rate."

Some customers who are older or hard of hearing wanted Alexa to speak more slowly so they could better understand her, Amazon says. Other customers, like those who are blind or have low vision and are more familiar with listening to audio content, wanted to hear information more quickly.

"We're thrilled to introduce this feature to help customers further personalize their interactions with Alexa, and adapt the experience to best fit their individual needs," Sarah Caplener, head of Alexa for Everyone, said in the blog post.

The update rolled out Wednesday.