Amazon's 2nd-gen Echo Frames are available to preorder for $250

Amazon Echo Frames are available to preorder now for $250, and Amazon says they will ship by Dec. 10.

Echo Frames -- the smart glasses with the voice assistant Alexa built in -- began their gradual rollout last year as part of Amazon's Day 1 Editions program, which offers limited releases of more experimental products. The Echo Frames, now in their second generation, are launching in earnest this season, and are open to preorder for anyone.

Unlike the smart glasses of movies or competitors, Echo Frames are less focused on creating visuals for users than they are on plugging Alexa direct into (or at least proximal to) your ear.

The second-gen smart glasses will include a few updates over the pilot product. Battery life is increased 40%, the power will automatically shut off when the Frames are set down for more than three seconds, volume will adjust automatically to account for ambient noise, and the frames themselves will come in three colors: Classic Black, Horizon Blue and Modern Tortoise (black and orange mottling).

Whether the Frames will integrate with other Echo devices moving forward, or how they will fit into the larger Echo line, remain to be seen.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.

