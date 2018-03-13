AmazonBasics battery packs recalled due to fire risk

Amazon

Amazon is recalling about 260,000 AmazonBasics portable power banks due to a danger of fire and chemical burns, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commision.

Amazon had received "53 reports of the power banks overheating in the U.S., including one report of chemical burns due to contact with battery acid and four reports of property damage, including fire and smoke damage," the CPSC says, adding that all known purchasers of the product had been contacted directly for refund.

There are six AmazonBasics models affected by the recall:

6,100 mAh



10,000 mAh



5,600 mAh



2,000 mAh with Micro-USB cable



3,000 mAh



3,000 mAh with Micro-USB cable



"Consumers should immediately unplug and stop using the recalled power banks and contact Amazon for instructions on how to return the unit and receive a full refund," the Consumer Product Safety Commision website says.

A Google search for the "AmazonBasics power bank -3,000 mAh" and "AmazonBasics Portable Power Bank with Micro USB" currently result in a "page not found error."

Representatives for Amazon did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment. The basics of this story were reported earlier by The Verge and USA Today.