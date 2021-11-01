Amazon won't require masks for fully vaccinated warehouse workers, report says

Sarah Tew/CNET

Amazon's warehouse workers can soon take off their masks if they're fully vaccinated, according to a report from CNBC. The company will lift its mask requirement on Tuesday, unless the warehouse is in a state or region where masks are still legally required for vaccinated workers.

Amazon didn't immediately provide a comment. Unlike other tech companies like Microsoft, Facebook and Google, the retail giant has avoided requiring vaccines for its in-person employees as it races to hire enough staff to operate its growing network of e-commerce fulfillment sites. The company is also offering signing bonuses and higher starting pay for new employees.

To encourage higher vaccination rates, the company has offered cash and cars as prizes in sweepstakes for vaccinated employees.