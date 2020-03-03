Amazon will stream 21 Yankees games on Prime Video this season

Elsa/Getty Images

Amazon bought a piece of the Yankees' YES Network last year when Disney was divesting its stake in the sports network and it isn't waiting long to put its purchase to use.

On Tuesday the technology giant announced in tandem with the Yankees and Sinclair Broadcast Group that it would be broadcasting 21 Yankees games this season on its Prime Video service to those in the New York area. This will include Prime members in New York State, Connecticut, northeast Pennsylvania, and north and central New Jersey.

There's no extra cost to watch the games, which will be a simulcast of the traditional television broadcast that the YES Network produces. The first game is set for Friday, April 17, when the Yankees host the Cincinnati Reds.

As with Amazon's broadcast of NFL games, fans can watch on their iOS or Android devices, Fire TV sticks and boxes or other devices such as the Apple TV, Chromecast and game consoles with the Prime Video app. The games will also be available for streaming on the web.

The news of Amazon streaming Yankees games comes as the YES Network and other regional sports networks are in danger of being pulled off of Google's YouTube TV amid a contract dispute between YouTube TV and Sinclair, which also bought a piece of the network when Disney divested it as part of its purchase of a number of Fox assets last year.

After YouTube threatened to pull Sinclair's regional sports networks, which also include the Chicago Cubs' Marquee network and 21 regional Fox Sports stations, the two companies agreed late Friday to allow the networks to remain on the air while they negotiated.

A full list of the games coming up on Prime Video and the Yankees' opponents is below. Games played on the road are designated with an @.

Friday, April 17 Cincinnati 7:00 pm

Tuesday, April 21 @Detroit 6:30 pm

Saturday, April 25 Cleveland 1:00 pm

Friday, May 8 Boston 7:00 pm

Friday, May 15 @Houston 8:00 pm

Friday, May 22 Seattle 7:00 pm

Saturday, May 23 Seattle 1:00 pm

Wednesday, May 27 Minnesota 7:00 pm

Sunday, June 21 @Minnesota 2:00 pm

Wednesday, June 24 Baltimore 7:00 pm

Tuesday, June 30 @Baltimore 7:00 pm

Wednesday, July 22 Angels 7:00 pm

Friday, July 24 Boston 7:00 pm

Wednesday, July 29 @Mets 7:00 pm

Monday, Aug. 10 @Kansas City 8:00 pm

Friday, Aug. 21 Toronto 7:00 pm

Friday, Aug. 28 @Cleveland 7:00 pm

Thursday, Sept. 10 Boston 7:00 pm

Sunday, Sept. 20 @Toronto 1:00 pm

Wednesday, Sept. 23 Houston 7:00 pm

Friday, Sept. 25 Tampa Bay 7:00 pm