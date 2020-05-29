Amazon will shut down fashion-focused Echo Look in July

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Amazon is quietly discontinuing the Echo Look, a hands-free camera joined with the Alexa voice assistant that offered to help keep track of your wardrobe and provide guidance on what to wear.

Spotted earlier by Voicebot.ai, Amazon said starting July 24, its Echo Look and companion Echo Look app will no longer work.

Now playing: Watch this: Alexa's best hidden talent lets you make your own commands

"When we introduced Echo Look three years ago, our goal was to train Alexa to become a style assistant as a novel way to apply AI and machine learning to fashion," an Amazon spokesperson told CNET. "With the help of our customers we evolved the service, enabling Alexa to give outfit advice and offer style recommendations. We've since moved Style by Alexa features into the Amazon Shopping app and to Alexa-enabled devices making them even more convenient and available to more Amazon customers. For that reason, we have decided it's time to wind down Echo Look."

After July 24, you will not be able to access your photos and video through the Echo Look app. Instead, you can view your Echo Look media through your Amazon Photos account between now and July 24. If you don't have a photo account, you can set one up for free.

Amazon said you will be able to access Style by Alexa features through its Amazon Shopping app or by asking an Alexa-enabled device, "Alexa, what should I wear?"

Amazon said customers can also recycle their Echo Look device through its recycling program. Amazon will cover the costs associated with shipping and recycling.