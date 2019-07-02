Amazon is reportedly charging some grocery brands an additional fee during 2019 Prime Day if their promotional sales fall short and cause a loss for Amazon. The charge will "fund the profitability gap," CNBC reported Tuesday, citing an email allegedly sent to the retailer's vendors.
Amazon Prime Day is arriving July 15-16 and will see a massive sale on Amazon.
According to the report, though, Amazon will then waive the usual $500 placement fee to run Prime Day promotions for these grocery brands.
"This year we've decided not to charge placement fees for inclusion in deal events, but instead we request our vendors to fund a [deal] if it's unprofitable for the duration of the deal," the email from Amazon reportedly said. "If additional funding is required, it will be based off total unprofitable units sold for the duration of the deal."
Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
