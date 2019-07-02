CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Mobile

Amazon will reportedly make grocery brands pay for Prime Day losses

Amazon is waiving the Prime Day placement fee to instead charge fees for missed promo sales across grocery stores, a report says.

amazon-prime-day-5056-rt

Amazon could be charging retailers for making losses on Prime Day promo sales.

 Angela Lang/CNET

Amazon is reportedly charging some grocery brands an additional fee during 2019 Prime Day if their promotional sales fall short and cause a loss for Amazon. The charge will "fund the profitability gap," CNBC reported Tuesday, citing an email allegedly sent to the retailer's vendors.

Amazon Prime Day is arriving July 15-16 and will see a massive sale on Amazon. 

Now playing: Watch this: Amazon Prime Day 2019: Everything you need to know
1:43

According to the report, though, Amazon will then waive the usual $500 placement fee to run Prime Day promotions for these grocery brands. 

"This year we've decided not to charge placement fees for inclusion in deal events, but instead we request our vendors to fund a [deal] if it's unprofitable for the duration of the deal," the email from Amazon reportedly said. "If additional funding is required, it will be based off total unprofitable units sold for the duration of the deal."

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Early Prime Day deals include sales on Amazon Music Unlimited, Fire TV Recast, the Echo Dot, the Chamberlain myQ smart garage door opener, the Amazon Cloud Cam and Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case. Also expected to go on sale are Amazon's full range of Echo speakers, Fire tabletsFire TV streamers, Kindle readers and Blink cameras.

Amazon Prime Day 2019

Mentioned Above
Amazon Echo Dot (third-generation, Charcoal)
$24
See it
$49 Best Buy
See It
$49 Dell
See It
$49 Crutchfield
See It
CNET may get a commission from retail offers.

iOS 13 comes with new Siri voice, dark mode, privacy features: All the new software Apple will soon deliver to your iPhone.

We tested 5G speeds in 13 cities. Here's what we found: Faster speed versus more coverage. That's the most important issue for 5G networks today.

Amazon Echo Dot

Apple

Next Article: Sharing your DNA can help solve horrible crimes