Amazon will let you answer questions for Alexa

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET

Amazon's Alexa doesn't know the answer to everything, but the company thinks you might be able to help with that. Amazon on Thursday publicly launched Alexa Answers, a crowdsourcing platform that let's anyone answer questions people ask the digital assistant.

The platform lets people search for and answer questions that Alexa doesn't already have an answer for. An example listed on the Alexa Answers websites is: "What is the state snack of Texas?"

People have to sign to the website with an Amazon account to see a list of questions available to answer. Amazon said they can filter questions by most frequently asked, newest or specific topic areas.

When the digital assistant serves up an answer from Alexa Answers, it'll note the information is "according to an Amazon customer," reported Fast Company.

The platform debuted by invite-only last year. Amazon said hundreds of thousands of answers from contributors have already been shared with Alexa customers millions of times.

Human editors as well as algorithms will reportedly be involved in answer quality-control. Bill Barton, the company's vice president of Alexa Information, told Fast Company that Amazon is focused on "Alexa as an objective, factual information source with this particular effort."

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.